Israeli president unveils Hamas document detailing activities of ‘terror summer camps’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday unveiled an internal Hamas memo detailing the activities of summer camps where children were brainwashed and trained to become antisemitic jihadists.

The document conslusively shows how Hamas "works to establish its ideology in the Gaza Strip, among other things, by educating children to hate Jews, and promoting religious extremism, violence, and terrorism," Herzog said.

Hamas runs a network of summer camps which include military camps throughout the Gaza Strip, in order to train the younger generation of Gaza's children to become the future generation of the organization's terrorists.

The document — written and issued in July 2023, by the Al Qasam Brigades, the so-called military wing of Hamas — lays out a plan to host Hamas summer camps for children on the movement’s terrorist bases, with the goal “To advance the resistance culture and the values of Jihad, standing strong, and sacrifice within the children… to contribute to the militarization of society.”

According to the document, as part of the terror camp, the children were to be trained to shoot weapons, conduct simulations and study theoretical courses, with the stated aim of preparing the next generation in Gaza to serve in the terrorist organization.