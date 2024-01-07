Hezbollah forced to retreat from Israel's border, IDF spokesperson says

Hezbollah is forced to retreat further north into Lebanon, away from Israel's border, following the latest blows delivered by the IDF, Israeli military spokesperson said on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744075343659491441 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Sunday, IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi pointed out that the IDF was "exacting an ever-increasing toll from Hezbollah. Yesterday it paid with seven deaths, it paid yesterday with two very, very important targets, and we are raising the price all the time."