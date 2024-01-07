Hezbollah forced to retreat from Israel's border, IDF spokesperson says
IDF chief of staff: Fighting against Israel is exacting an increasingly heavy toll on Hezbollah
Hezbollah is forced to retreat further north into Lebanon, away from Israel's border, following the latest blows delivered by the IDF, Israeli military spokesperson said on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi pointed out that the IDF was "exacting an ever-increasing toll from Hezbollah. Yesterday it paid with seven deaths, it paid yesterday with two very, very important targets, and we are raising the price all the time."
