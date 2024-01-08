Arab media outlets reported that three airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon's Ayta al-Sha'ab area on Sunday night. The reports claimed Israel conducted the bombings, which the IDF has since confirmed.

The area struck is a known stronghold of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which Israel has bombed in the past. More recently, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged drone and rocket attacks amid the terror organization's expanded targeting of Israel's northern border in cooperation with Hamas in Gaza.

