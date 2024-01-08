Israel strikes southern Lebanon overnight after Hezbollah attack on IDF base | LIVE UPDATES
Meanwhile in Hollywood, multiple TV stars show solidarity with Israeli hostages at the Golden Globe awards
Arab media outlets reported that three airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon's Ayta al-Sha'ab area on Sunday night. The reports claimed Israel conducted the bombings, which the IDF has since confirmed.
The area struck is a known stronghold of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which Israel has bombed in the past. More recently, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged drone and rocket attacks amid the terror organization's expanded targeting of Israel's northern border in cooperation with Hamas in Gaza.
World Health Organization (WHO) canceled mission to bring medical supplies to northern Gaza yesterday after failure to receive security guarantees
Israeli forces arrest 3 Palestinian suspects involved in yesterday's West Bank shooting attack
Statement from the Shin Bet spokeswoman, the IDF spokesperson and the police spokeswoman:
"Approximately 15 hours after the attack, three suspects were arrested for involvement in the shooting attack near the British police intersection in Binyamin
It was allowed to be published that following a rapid intelligence and operational activity by the Shin Bet, the IDF fighters together with the Mageb and the IDF, three suspects were arrested tonight for involvement in a shooting attack that was carried out yesterday morning (7/1) near the British police intersection, in which Amar Mansour was murdered, a resident of East Jerusalem and a severely wounded Palestinian.
Two suspects were arrested in Ramallah and another suspect was arrested in the Jilzon refugee camp, in a preliminary investigation on the ground the three linked themselves to the attack.
The suspects were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet."
Anti-tank guided missile lands in northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, no injuries reported
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant has warned Hezbollah that Israel can ‘copy-paste’ the Gaza war to Beirut if fighting escalates in Lebanon
“They see what is happening in Gaza,” Gallant said. “They know we can copy-paste to Beirut.”
Philippine woman recounts horrors of October 7 and Hamas captivity
Ajojo described rat-infested cells, constant blows from her captors, and small biscuits constituting near-starvation rations doled out by armed guards
IDF says it conducted 30 strikes on Hamas amid fighting in southern Gaza
South Korea spy agency confirms suspicions Hamas using North Korean weapons
The rockets in question, identified as F-7s, are suspected to refer to the RPG-7, a high-explosive fragmentation rocket produced in North Korea
IDF troops in Khan Yunis killed ten terrorists preparing to launch rockets toward Israel
IDF says Gaza 'journalists' killed posed threat to forces
Al Jazeera labeled the incident a targeted attack and urged international organizations to hold Israel accountable
Bolivia to support South Africa's International Court of Justice genocide case against Israel
Group of protestors block entrance to Knesset road, calls for elections
IDF says it struck Hezbollah military compounds and rocket launchers overnight in southern Lebanon
Army statement: "Overnight, the IDF struck numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Marwahin, along with a rocket launcher and terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab.
Over the past day, an IAF UAV struck a launcher which was used to fire toward Israeli territory, and a helicopter struck in an area from which an anti-tank missile launch was carried out toward Israel."
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep Golden Globes, stars show support for hostages
Two stars, Jay Smith-Cameron and John Ortiz, made a subtle yet poignant statement by sporting yellow ribbons in solidarity with Israeli hostages