IDF says Gaza 'journalists' killed posed threat to forces

An Israeli airstrike Sunday targeting a vehicle in southern Gaza killed two Palestinian men said to be journalists by local authorities.

Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya allegedly freelanced with TV networks like Al Jazeera.

The Israeli Defense Forces later claimed the pair used a “flying device” posing a threat to soldiers amid battlefield uncertainty. It said those killed were terrorists, not protected journalists.

The airstrike, resulting in the deaths of Al-Dahdouh and Thuraya, with a third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, sustaining injuries, has ignited fury and condemnation.

Al Jazeera labeled the incident a targeted attack and urged international organizations to hold Israel accountable for what they deemed a deliberate assault on journalists.

Amid ongoing conflict, casualties among journalists have surged. The Committee to Protect Journalists documented 77 journalists and media workers killed since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.

Hamas officials reported the deaths of Al-Dahdouh and Thuraya have further elevated the toll, tallying the Gaza government's count of journalist casualties to 109.

Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's chief correspondent in Gaza, grieved his son's death, an experience compounded by his earlier loss of multiple family members in another airstrike.

Expressing the significance of reporting on Gaza's situation, Al-Dahdouh emphasized the global necessity of understanding the unfolding situation in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented the deaths, terming them an "unimaginable tragedy."

The casualties among journalists have drawn international attention, with another journalist, Reuters' Issam Abdallah, killed on October 13 while documenting cross-border shelling in Lebanon.