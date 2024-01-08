IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists, finds weapon cache in Khan Yunis

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday that recent operations by the army's 7th Brigade ground forces in the Gaza Strip have led to new discoveries of Hamas terrorist infrastructure as urban clashes spread.

An IDF statement claimed troops killed numerous fighters in raids on Khan Younis while finding stockpiles of grenades, rockets and other armaments.

Searches also revealed tunnels and apparent child soldier training materials on using Kalashnikovs.

Soldiers additionally came under rocket-propelled grenade fire by Hamas terrorists. They responded with tank and aerial strikes neutralizing the Gaza gunmen, according to the IDF spokesperson.

IDF Spokesperson

The statement read: "Also, in the offensive activity of the combat team, several RPG missiles were fired at the troops. The forces attempted contact and eliminated the terrorist squad that carried out the shooting with tank attacks and directing airstrikes."

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war