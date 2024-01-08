Israeli defense minister says new phase of war on horizon, while 'fighting an axis'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined threats and challenges facing Israel, as well as a planned shift from an “intense maneuvering phase of the war” to “different types of special operations,” during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Gallant first described the impact of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, saying “it was the bloodiest day for Jewish people since 1945. The world needs to understand. This is different.”

“My basic view: We are fighting an axis, not a single enemy,” the defense minister explained, “Iran is building up military power around Israel in order to use it.”

As for the war in the Gaza Strip, which erupted over three months ago after the initial surprise Hamas assault, Gallant said the next stage “will last for a longer time.”

Israel will hold onto its goals of destroying the terrorist organization Hamas that de-facto rules the Gaza Strip, and to free the remaining hostages held in the enclave since the October 7 attack.

After the war, to oversee the “rehabilitation” of Gaza, the defense minister suggested a multinational task force led by the U.S. along with European and Middle Eastern partners.

For now, Gallant said, “We’re close to the next phase in the north, including Gaza City.”

“We need to take into consideration the huge number of civilians,” he explained, adding that military tactics would need to be adjusted and “It will take some time.”

As for Hamas, the defense minister said intelligence indicated the Hamas leadership didn’t expect the response, “They didn’t take it seriously, even when we first went in.”

Now the aim is to dissuade the enemies from future attacks, but on the northern border, Gallant said “The priority isn’t to get into a war” with Hezbollah.

On the other hand, he explained “Eighty-thousand people need to be able to go back to their homes safely,” which would require a solution if diplomacy fails.

“Should Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran be allowed to decide how we live our lives here in Israel?” Gallant concluded, “This is something we don’t accept.”