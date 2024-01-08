Hamas publishes photos of four Israeli women abducted on October 7

The terrorist organization Hamas published on Monday morning photos of four female Israeli hostages taken a few hours after their abduction, during the October 7 attacks. Publications by the terror group have been described as a means of psychological warfare.

In the photos were the bloodied faces of Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa and Agam Berger. All of the young women have been held in Gaza since October 7, in conditions that hostage survivors recounted in sheer horror.

The photos were later published on the front page of the Daily Mail, headlining "Don't forget them! The faces of girls still held by Hamas."

"Imagine if it was your daughter or granddaughter in their hands. We saw on October 7 what the men of Hamas are capable of. I don't want to think about what they were able to do for 90 days," Daniela Gilboa's mother, Orly, told the newspaper.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

"Imagine that one day you had no contact with your daughter, knowing that she was in the hands of the wrong people. Tell me how you would feel after more than 90 days. This situation is killing us. Every minute is like an hour," Liri Albag's father, Eli, was quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We've heard of sexual abuse allegedly committed," Agam Berger's father said, "As a father, I can't imagine these things. We are devastated."

Release deal negotiations, for the 136 Israelis still being held in Gaza, were reportedly at a standstill. On Sunday, in Doha, Qatar's Prime Minister told families of the hostages that the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Lebanon had significantly complicated negotiations.