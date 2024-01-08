War has shifted to a stage with less intense fighting, confirms IDF chief spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated on Monday that the Israeli military has embarked on a new phase within the Israel-Hamas war that involves fewer ground troops and airstrikes, marking a notable transition in the campaign.

This, after weeks of international pressure to lower fighting intensity in Gaza, particularly from the United States.

“The war shifted a stage,” Rear Adm. Hagari explained in an interview with The New York Times. However, he emphasized that the transition would not be marked by dramatic announcements, stating this decision, “is not a ceremony.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744358058254364976 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The announcement precedes the arrival of Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, in Israel. Blinken's visit is part of a broader multi-stop tour of the Middle East, aimed at preventing the Gaza conflict from escalating into a regional war. The United States and its allies have been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to encourage restraint and bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis.