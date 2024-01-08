War has shifted to a stage with less intense fighting, confirms IDF chief spokesperson
“The war shifted a stage,” Rear Adm. Hagari explained in an interview with The New York Times
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated on Monday that the Israeli military has embarked on a new phase within the Israel-Hamas war that involves fewer ground troops and airstrikes, marking a notable transition in the campaign.
This, after weeks of international pressure to lower fighting intensity in Gaza, particularly from the United States.
“The war shifted a stage,” Rear Adm. Hagari explained in an interview with The New York Times. However, he emphasized that the transition would not be marked by dramatic announcements, stating this decision, “is not a ceremony.”
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The announcement precedes the arrival of Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, in Israel. Blinken's visit is part of a broader multi-stop tour of the Middle East, aimed at preventing the Gaza conflict from escalating into a regional war. The United States and its allies have been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to encourage restraint and bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis.