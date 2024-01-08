PIJ publishes video of Israeli hostage, Elad Katzir, as psychological warfare

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) published on Monday a proof of life video of Israeli hostage Elad Katzir, 47-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, as part of the terror group's psychological warfare campaign.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Kibbutz Nir Oz sent a request on behalf of the Katzir family that the video will not be broadcasted on the media. Elad has been held in Gaza by the PIJ terror group since the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

In a screen capture of a video frame, a subtitle quotes Katzir saying "I call to reach a hostage swap deal with Hamas," despite negations reportedly being stalled by the terrorist organization.