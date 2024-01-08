UN experts call for accountability over Hamas crimes on October 7

UN human rights experts have issued a call for Hamas to face consequences for the alleged crimes committed on October 7. The focus of their concern includes individuals reportedly burned alive in their homes, bodies found decapitated, and instances of sexual violence.

Alice Jill Edwards, UN special rapporteur on torture, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, declared these acts as "serious violations of international law" that could potentially be categorized as crimes against humanity.

Expressing deep concern, the experts highlighted the disturbing evidence of reported sexual violence. They specifically pointed to allegations of sexual torture, encompassing rape, gang rape, sexual assault, mutilation, and genital shootings.

“There are no circumstances that justify their perpetration,” the experts assert, emphasizing the paramount importance of acknowledging and documenting the harm done. They stress that the pursuit of justice is a crucial step towards achieving lasting peace. The experts advocate for the recognition of every victim, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or gender, asserting the need to be their voice.

While they are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, it's important to note that their statements do not represent the official stance of the United Nations. The organization's silence on Hamas' crimes has faced criticism, particularly in Israel and beyond.

Miri Shimonovich/ Foreign Ministry of Israel

Israeli investigators from unit Lahav 433, often referred to as the "Israeli FBI," have been diligently working for weeks to gather evidence related to the sexual crimes reportedly committed by Hamas operatives on October 7. This challenging task is complicated by factors such as the targeted assassinations of many victims, the reticence of surviving women, and the loss of crucial evidence amid the chaos of the conflict, which couldn't be immediately collected at the crime scenes.

The experts reiterate the imperative need for independent and impartial investigations into all rights violations in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. They state their "focus remains on ensuring accountability for the alleged crimes committed during the October attacks, underscoring the obligations and responsibilities of the involved entities."