Israel reportedly escalates airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

Israel has reportedly intensified its airstrikes in Syria, targeting cargo trucks, infrastructure, and individuals involved in Iran's weapons supply chain to regional proxies, says news outlet Reuters.

This escalation in tactics follows the October 7 incursion by Hamas fighters into Israeli territory and subsequent Israeli bombing campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

While Israel has targeted Iran-linked sites in Syria for years, it has now reportedly unleashed more frequent and deadlier air raids against Iranian arms transfers and air defense systems, breaking from previous approaches, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The intensified air campaign has resulted in a significant increase in casualties, with 19 Hezbollah members killed in Syria in the last three months, surpassing the total for the entire year of 2023. Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon during the same period has claimed the lives of over 130 Hezbollah fighters.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah acknowledged the loss of fighters in Israeli shelling in Syria and mentioned a change in the group's response strategy since the October 7 events. The intensified strikes have also targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria, marking a departure from previous Israeli practices.

Despite the escalation, the Syrian military has refrained from opening a new front with Israel, emphasizing a desire to avoid direct confrontation or open war. Allegations suggest that Assad received threats from Israel, relayed through the United Arab Emirates, discouraging any supportive action for Hamas.