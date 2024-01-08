IDF takes over one of Hamas's most important weapons manufacturing sites

In a significant development, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has successfully taken control of an extensive underground missile manufacturing site, marking the largest such discovery since the initiation of the current conflict.

The operation was carried out by the 36th Division in Bureij, located in the central Gaza Strip, an area densely populated by civilians and exploited by Hamas terrorists for weapon production.

Over the past few weeks, soldiers from the 188th and Golani brigades conducted operations in Bureij, unearthing several tunnel shafts reaching a depth of approximately 30 meters.

Acting on precise intelligence, the IDF exposed a terrorist stronghold dedicated to the mass production of weapons.

The troops discovered various underground facilities involved in the manufacturing of long-range rockets, explosives, and accuracy enhancers for Hamas's mortar shells, light weapons, and UAVs. The operation resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists in the area.

The 188th Brigade gained control of Hamas' Bureij Battalion headquarters during the operation, uncovering an observation control center. Simultaneously, the Golani Brigade identified the largest weapons production site found since the beginning of the conflict. The area contained components for long-range rockets capable of reaching as far as northern Israel, along with mortar shells, explosives, and ammunition. Underground tunnel shafts connected this location to a vast tunnel network facilitating the transportation of weapons to various Hamas battalions across the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the conflict, Hamas has indiscriminately launched thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, posing a significant threat to civilian lives. The success of this intelligence-driven divisional operation has substantially degraded Hamas' capacity to produce and enhance these weapons, delivering a blow to the terrorist organization's military capabilities.