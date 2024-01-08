Singer and 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza fighting

Renowned actor and singer Idan Amedi, best known for his role in the popular Israeli series "Fauda," has been seriously wounded in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Amedi family confirmed the news, revealing that Idan was flown to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for urgent medical treatment. He is currently in a serious condition and has been sedated.

Amedi's cousin, Ayelet, took to Instagram to appeal for prayers and support, sharing a heartfelt video. In the video, she urged followers to "stop everything and pray" for Idan's recovery, addressing him as "Idan ben Tova."

Despite the severity of his injuries, Amedi's father assured Israeli news channel Wala! Culture that his life is not in immediate danger. The family is requesting prayers and positive thoughts for the beloved actor and singer's swift recovery.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Fauda official instagram posted warm get well to the actor and singer saying, "We would like to share with everyone that Idan Amedi has been injured in action in Gaza. Idan is one of the kindest, warmest, and most passionate people, loved by all of us. His love of music is a very special part of our set. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of him and his family at this time. Together let us pray for Idan’s full and quick recovery "

The "Fauda" star has garnered a significant fan base for his performances and musical talents. News of his injury has sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and colleagues alike.

This a developing story