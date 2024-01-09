English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Blinken lands in Israel as north heats up after Hezbollah commander killed | LIVE UPDATES

An Israeli delegation has reportedly arrived in Cairo to discuss the possibility of a new hostage release deal with Hamas

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport overnight amid a push by Washington to try and ease regional tensions and avoid an all out war in the Middle East.

Blinken is expeted to meet with Israeli leaders on Tuesday in a bid to scale down Israel's current fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip and find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions on the Lebanon border after the assasination of a top Hezbollah commander on Monday. 

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

'The demonstrators want to block that crossing in order to say loud and clear no humanitarian aid for the hostages, no humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744607828117983439

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

IDF takes down illegal settler construction overnight at the Pnei Kedem outpost in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank

Guatemala condemns South Africa's genocide claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice

Reports of IDF strikes in Kafr Kila, southern Lebanon

Israeli Supreme Court rejects petition demanding foreign press allowed freely into Gaza

IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 180

Reserve Sergeants First Class Yakir Hexter, Gavriel Bloom and David Schwartz, and Sergeant Roi Tal died fighting in central and southern Gaza Strip

READ MORE HERE

IDF Spokesperson
Yakir Hexter (top-left), Roi Tal, Gavriel Bloom (bottom-left) and David Schwartz.IDF Spokesperson

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel overnight

Washington's top diplomat: "Absolute imperative to do more to protect civilians and to do more to make sure that humanitarian assistance is getting into the hands of those who need it."

READ MORE HERE

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he arrives in Tel Aviv, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, Israel, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
This article received 0 comments