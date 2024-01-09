Blinken lands in Israel as north heats up after Hezbollah commander killed | LIVE UPDATES
An Israeli delegation has reportedly arrived in Cairo to discuss the possibility of a new hostage release deal with Hamas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport overnight amid a push by Washington to try and ease regional tensions and avoid an all out war in the Middle East.
Blinken is expeted to meet with Israeli leaders on Tuesday in a bid to scale down Israel's current fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip and find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions on the Lebanon border after the assasination of a top Hezbollah commander on Monday.
'The demonstrators want to block that crossing in order to say loud and clear no humanitarian aid for the hostages, no humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population'
IDF takes down illegal settler construction overnight at the Pnei Kedem outpost in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank
Guatemala condemns South Africa's genocide claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Reports of IDF strikes in Kafr Kila, southern Lebanon
Israeli Supreme Court rejects petition demanding foreign press allowed freely into Gaza
IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 180
Reserve Sergeants First Class Yakir Hexter, Gavriel Bloom and David Schwartz, and Sergeant Roi Tal died fighting in central and southern Gaza Strip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel overnight
Washington's top diplomat: "Absolute imperative to do more to protect civilians and to do more to make sure that humanitarian assistance is getting into the hands of those who need it."