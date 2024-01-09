U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport overnight amid a push by Washington to try and ease regional tensions and avoid an all out war in the Middle East.

Blinken is expeted to meet with Israeli leaders on Tuesday in a bid to scale down Israel's current fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip and find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions on the Lebanon border after the assasination of a top Hezbollah commander on Monday.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war