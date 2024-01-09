Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the name of four fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 180.

Sergeant Roi Tal, from Kfar Yehoshua, 19-years-old, was a fighter in the 94th Battalion of the Kafir Brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) David Schwartz, from Elazar, 26-years-old, was a fighter in the 8219 Engineering Battalion, the 551th formation, and fell in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Yakir Hexter, from Jerusalem, 26-years-old, was a fighter in the 8291 Engineering Battalion, the 551th formation, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, from Beit Shemesh, 27-years-old, was a fighter in the divisional engineering team of the 36th Division, and fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In the same battle that killed Shwartz and Hexter, a third reserve soldier was wounded in serious condition. In a separate battle that killed Bloom, two reservists and an officer were wounded in serious condition. In a third battle, that took place in the center of the Gaza Strip, three officers were wounded in serious condition.