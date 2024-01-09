Nobel laureates co-sign urgent medical appeal on health of hostages in Gaza

Nobel laureates called for immediate action on part of the hostages held in Gaza since October 7, requesting that the heads of the United Nations, World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act for the release and wellbeing of over 100 people in captivity for nearly 100 days.

The special request came alongside a medical report, compiled and released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, detailing the chronic and acute illnesses that their abducted relatives faced before October 7, as well as the fatal health risks from prolonged captivity in harsh conditions described as physical and mental torture.

"As Nobel laureates, we express deep concern for the abductees held in Gaza and call for actions to be taken to ensure medical care for all the abductees,” the letter stated.

The Nobel Laureates included Daniel Kahneman, Dan Shechtman, Ada Yonath, Roger D. Kornberg, Arieh Warshel, Michael Levitt, Avram Hershko, and Aaron Ciechanover. Their awards range from economics to chemistry.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

“We find ourselves forced to raise our voices against the backdrop of the danger to the lives of the innocent people held captive, families being torn apart and communities facing the harsh reality of the war,” the eight Nobel laureates wrote.

“We insist on sounding the voice of reason, and call on you, as leaders, to take actions to promote the release of all hostages as an essential step towards a ceasefire and preventing further bloodshed,” the letter concluded in a sharp call to the leaders of the international agencies.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said their relatives were abducted from their homes without visual, hearing or mobility aids, which doctors have warned would worsen the hostages’ health and mental well-being. Others were described as suffering from mental health issues before the attack.

Many were wounded during the brutal massacres and kidnapping on October 7. Since then, survivors testified on their conditions, saying they were physically and psychologically tortured in captivity.

Prof. Hagai Levin, heading the medical arm of the Families Forum, stated "all the abductees are in immediate danger. Some of the abductees will not survive 100 days in captivity without appropriate medical treatment, due to the conditions of captivity and the neglect of their health.”

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

"We urgently call for the immediate release of all the abductees for the protection and preservation of their basic human rights to which they are entitled and so that they can receive the vital medical and psychological care they need in order to recover from the deep physical and emotional consequences of the severe harm they suffered. Every day in captivity is a risk to their lives and health. They are in critical condition and it is necessary to demand their release now for humanitarian reasons,” The Hostage and Missing Families Forum concluded.