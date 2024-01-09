Herzog and Blinken discuss ICJ case, hostage deal efforts

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting early Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv just shortly after the latter's arrival to the Jewish state.

This encounter marked their fifth meeting since the devastating events instigated by Hamas on October 7.

President Herzog, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from the United States, addressed Secretary Blinken, highlighting the critical nature of the ongoing conflict for not just Israel but the broader international community.

He emphasized the upcoming proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where South Africa has raised accusations of genocide against Israel.

"Good morning, Secretary Blinken. It's such a pleasure to have you here in Israel. We are very grateful to you for your support and steadfast commitment to Israel's safety," stated President Herzog.

He passionately refuted the accusations, stating, "There's nothing more atrocious and preposterous than this claim. In Hamas's charter, it’s almost identical in many ways."

Amos Ben-Gershwin / GPO

Blinken, acknowledging President Herzog's leadership during these difficult times, commended Israel's commitment to international humanitarian laws. He conveyed insights gathered from his visits to regional countries, aiming to share these perspectives with Israeli leadership.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

"As always, we greatly value the President's leadership in these incredibly challenging times," remarked Secretary Blinken. "And of course, we'll have an opportunity to sit with the families of some of the hostages and discuss our relentless efforts to bring everyone home, back with their families."

Herzog reiterated Israel's commitment to upholding international laws while minimizing civilian casualties. He highlighted Israel's efforts to mitigate harm to civilians while dismantling what he described as "a huge city of terror" concealed beneath civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

"I want to thank the United States of America, President Biden, and the administration, and you Secretary Blinken for your moral call of duty," expressed Herzog.

"We are doing our utmost under extremely complicated circumstances on the ground."