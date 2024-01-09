'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi in moderate condition after being wounded in Gaza

Israeli actor Idan Amedi is awake and in moderate condition in an Israeli hospital after being wounded fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Amedi, known for his roles in popular shows like "Fauda," was gravely injured while serving in reserve duty within the Combat Engineering Corps.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Amedi had been airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

Journalist and creator of the series "Fauda," Avi Issacharoff, updated the public on Tuesday on the condition of the actor and singer.

"On such a terrible day, a drop of light after all," Issacharoff wrote on X. "Idan woke up and responds and is moderately defined. And I must say that one day when I grow up I also want to be Idan Amadi."

This is a developing story