IDF finds AK-47s inside Islamic University in Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Force’s (IDF) Givati ​​Brigade is said to have destroyed terrorist infrastructures and killed terrorists in battles in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis.

According to the Israeli military, guided by the previously received intelligence, the IDF troops raided the Islamic University used as an element of Hamas’s "terror infrastructure."

IDF Spokesperson

Troops are said to have discovered weaponry hidden in the classrooms, including Kalashnikov rifles, cartridges, ammunition as well as Hamas flags and safes with “terrorist funds.”

Another weapon warehouse was located in the vicinity of the university with 100 mortar bombs, ready-to-use charges, grenades, combat equipment and maps used by Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

Earlier on Monday, the IDF reported gaining control of an extensive underground missile manufacturing site in central Gaza, marking the largest such discovery since the start of the ground operation.

