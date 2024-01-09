Hostages’ families attempt to block aid delivery to Gaza

Families of hostages held by Hamas made an unsuccessful attempt to block a humanitarian aid convoy destined for Gaza.

The incident took place at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where security forces prevented the protesters from reaching their intended destination.

Participants in the protest included family members of hostages, who expressed their frustration over the ongoing captivity of their loved ones. Niva Wenkert, the mother of hostage Omer Wenkert, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “My son and the rest of the hostages also need humanitarian aid. My life and my son’s life are in the hands of Hamas and the State of Israel.”

The families aimed to convey a message that humanitarian aid should be contingent on securing aid for the hostages held in Gaza. The protesters, however, were prevented from reaching their destination by security forces. Despite this setback, the families are reportedly planning a second attempt to reach Kerem Shalom in the coming days.

Israel, facing international pressure, has been urged to allow aid into Gaza to prevent a humanitarian crisis among the civilian population. The families of hostages argue that their loved ones are also in need of essential supplies, including medication, and advocate for humanitarian aid to be conditional on addressing the situation of the hostages.

As the conflict almost enters its 100th day, marked by the hostages’ continued captivity, families are planning a march to raise awareness. The march, starting at the Supernova rave site targeted by Hamas terrorists, will proceed to Jerusalem and then Tel Aviv, concluding with a 24-hour protest to draw attention to the ongoing crisis and the plight of the hostages.