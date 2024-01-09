Hungary condemns ICJ claim as 'legal attack against Israel'

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Tuesday told his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz that Hungary condemns "the legal attack against Israel" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) filed by South Africa.

Szijjártó also "discussed the recent terror attacks against Israel and emphasized the importance of successful anti-terrorism actions to prevent such brutal attacks in the future."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744712634048344242 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Additionally, he talked about the need for the release of innocent hostages and the ongoing consultations with Israel on this matter," read the statement by Hungary's international spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs that followed the meeting.

In response, on his X (formerly Twitter) account Israeli Foreign Minister Katz said thanked his Hungarian counterpart, "a true friend of Israel, for his important public support."

Israeli Embassy in Hungary

"I am happy that Minister Szijjártó responded to my request and pledged to continue standing by Israel's side in the international arena, and in particular against South Africa's absurd claim at the International Court of Justice in The Hague," he added.

"This institution was established to protect those who were attacked - and not those who attacked," concluded Katz.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742259975743799564 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

South Africa earlier in December accused Israel of a genocide in Gaza at the ICJ. Israel rejected "with abhorrence" all the allegations.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• Herzog and Blinken discuss ICJ case, hostage deal efforts >>

• South Africa includes Eyal Golan lyrics as evidence against Israel at ICJ >>

• "South Africa has made itself criminally complicit with Hamas" says Israeli Spokesperson Levy >>