Lebanon expresses readiness for talks on long-term border stability

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has conveyed Lebanon's willingness to engage in discussions focused on achieving long-term stability along its southern border with Israel. During a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix in Beirut, Mikati emphasized the nation's commitment to pursuing permanent stability in the region.

In an official statement, Mikati's office highlighted Lebanon's readiness to enter negotiations aimed at establishing a comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution along the southern border. The statement reiterated Lebanon's pursuit of stability and underscored the country's call for a sustainable and peaceful resolution.

Mikati used the opportunity to address concerns over warnings of a potential war on Lebanon, emphasizing that Lebanon seeks peaceful and permanent stability. He questioned international envoys, asking if they supported the idea of destruction and highlighting the ongoing conflict in Gaza as an unacceptable situation.

Since October 8, following Hamas's deadly attacks in southern Israel, forces aligned with Hezbollah have engaged in near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border. Hezbollah has claimed these actions as support for Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The border skirmishes have resulted in casualties on both sides, with several civilian deaths in Israel, along with fatalities among IDF soldiers and Hezbollah members.

The violence has prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of people on both sides, raising concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict. Israel has emphasized its commitment to diplomatic efforts to prevent further hostilities, warning that military action may be taken if necessary.

While Mikati's statement did not specify the nature of the negotiations Lebanon is open to, it affirmed the nation's determination to pursue discussions that contribute to a sustainable and peaceful resolution along the southern border with Israel. The question of whether the talks would be direct or mediated remains unanswered in the official statement.