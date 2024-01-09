IDF kills senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed killing Ali Hussein Barji, the Commander of the Southern Lebanon Region of Hezbollah's Aerial Unit.

"Ali led dozens of terror activities against Israel using explosive UAVs and surveillance UAVs against Israel and IDF soldiers," read Israeli military's statement.

"Ali also led the attack against the headquarters of the IDF Northern Command earlier today," it added.

"Before his elimination, a launch cell belonging to Hezbollah's Aerial Unit which was on its way to launch explosive UAVs toward different locations in Israel was eliminated."

According to Iran International, Barji was targeted his car in the town of Khirbet Selm. The incident occcurred "moments before the nearby funeral of senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil," said Iran International citing Hezbollah.

