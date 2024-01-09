The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued an apology for airing unverified claims made by Hamas regarding alleged "extrajudicial executions" of Gazan civilians by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In a public statement, the BBC admitted that insufficient efforts were made to verify the accuracy of Hamas' claims.

The channel had relayed information sourced from an Agence France-Presse (AFP) dispatch, which asserted that Hamas had gathered evidence indicating that 137 Palestinians were purportedly executed by the IDF since the commencement of the Israeli offensive in Gaza. However, the AFP dispatch had also indicated its inability to independently verify these allegations.

Acknowledging their mistake, the BBC stated, "In our broadcast, we reported Hamas' accusation against the IDF for carrying out extrajudicial killings in Gaza. While we presented the IDF's response, emphasizing Hamas' reputation for falsehoods and the IDF's lack of awareness regarding the incident, we failed to adequately pursue evidence to support or refute the relayed allegations. We apologize for this oversight."

This recent apology follows previous instances where the BBC faced criticism for allegedly biased reporting against Israel and disseminating unverified information from Hamas. In a similar incident last November, the BBC retracted a false report claiming that IDF soldiers had aimed their weapons at medical staff at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

The BBC's track record of sharing unverified claims from Hamas has fueled concerns about journalistic integrity and objectivity. Critics have accused the broadcaster of perpetuating an anti-Israeli bias and failing to exercise due diligence in verifying sensitive information before broadcasting.