IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 186

Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana Newlander was a combat medic and fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip

Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana Newlander
Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana NewlanderIDF Spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 186.

Sergeant first class. (res.) Elkana Newlander, from Efrat, 24-years-old, was a combat medic at Formation 99 training headquarters, and fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.

"Elkana was a professional and dedicated MDA volunteer, who gave personal attention to each of his patients. Magen David Adom bows his head and embraces his father Avri Newlander, a MDA volunteer, his mother Nava and his brothers and sisters, may his memory be blessed,” Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General, Eli Bin, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the names of nine fallen soldiers, most of whom had been killed in the center of the Gaza Strip by an explosion near an underground weapons manufacturing facility.

IDF Spokesperson
Yakir Hexter (top-left), Roi Tal, Gavriel Bloom (bottom-left) and David Schwartz.IDF Spokesperson

The fallen soldiers from the explosion were Sergeant first class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, Sergeant Major (res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, Sergeant Major (res.) Roi Avraham Maimon, Master Sergeant (res.) Amit Moshe Shahar, Captain (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, and Captain (res.) Ron Efrimi.

An additional three soldiers fell in two other incidents in the southern Gaza Strip, and there names are as follows, Sergeant first class (res.) Yakir Hexter, Sergeant first class (res.) David Schwartz, and Sergeant Roi Tal.

IDF Spokesperson
Amit Moshe Shahar (top-left), Denis Krokhmalov, Ron Efrimi (bottom-left), Roi Avraham Maimon, and Akiva Yasinskiy, whose deaths were announced in the afternoon.IDF Spokesperson
