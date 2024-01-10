IDF says it struck over 150 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours

Army statement: "During the last day, over 150 terrorist targets were attacked in the Gaza Strip.

In the Al Ma'azi area in the center of the Gaza Strip, forces from the Golani Brigade's combat team operated and directed Air Force aircraft to attack many terrorists. The fighters uncovered over 15 underground shafts. During a raid on military buildings in the area, rocket launchers, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and explosives were located.

In addition, the fighters destroyed a rocket production machine that was located in the area.

As part of the 98th Division's activity in the Khan Yunis region of the southern Gaza Strip, the fire complex of the commando formation directed air force aircraft that attacked and eliminated over 10 terrorists in a quick closing circle with the fighters in the field.

During the fighting in the area in the last day, many dozens of terrorists were eliminated by the brigade combat teams.

In another operation in Khan Yunis, the fighters of the 4th Brigade Combat Team identified a terrorist who had planted an explosive device in the area, near the axis of movement of the force.

The brigade fire complex directed an Air Force aircraft that attacked and eliminated the terrorist."