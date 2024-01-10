IDF says it struck over 150 targets in the Gaza Strip in past 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES
Houthis launch barrage of rockets and drones towards Red Sea
The United States and United Kingdom have intercepted 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis terrorist group in Yemen on Tuesday.
The munitions were fired towards the Red Sea around international shipping lanes, according to the US military's Central Command.
No injuries or damage has been reported.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Israel's High Court of Justice has barred National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from giving operational orders to police on how they manage demonstrations and the use of force during protests
Gazan arrested in Ashdod for working in Israel without a permit
Israel conducting "intensive intelligence activity in the Sinai desert, Sudan, and Libya" amid fear that Hamas might smuggle leaders or hostages outside Gaza - Lebanese report
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Report reveals Hamas training details, extent of secrecy for the attack on Israel
Palestinians with close ties to Al-Qassam Brigades leadership claim only Yahya Sinwar and 4 others were the decision makers for the final brutal attack on Oct. 7
UN Watchdog says UNRWA workers praised Hamas October 7 massacres in internal Telegram channel
IDF says it struck over 150 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours
Army statement: "During the last day, over 150 terrorist targets were attacked in the Gaza Strip.
In the Al Ma'azi area in the center of the Gaza Strip, forces from the Golani Brigade's combat team operated and directed Air Force aircraft to attack many terrorists. The fighters uncovered over 15 underground shafts. During a raid on military buildings in the area, rocket launchers, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and explosives were located.
In addition, the fighters destroyed a rocket production machine that was located in the area.
As part of the 98th Division's activity in the Khan Yunis region of the southern Gaza Strip, the fire complex of the commando formation directed air force aircraft that attacked and eliminated over 10 terrorists in a quick closing circle with the fighters in the field.
During the fighting in the area in the last day, many dozens of terrorists were eliminated by the brigade combat teams.
In another operation in Khan Yunis, the fighters of the 4th Brigade Combat Team identified a terrorist who had planted an explosive device in the area, near the axis of movement of the force.
The brigade fire complex directed an Air Force aircraft that attacked and eliminated the terrorist."
Blinken meets with families of Israeli-American hostages in Tel Aviv
Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to accompany South African delegation at ICJ hearing on Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Blinken: Path to Palestinian state critical to Israel-Saudi normalization
The U.S. Secretary of State told reporters in Tel Aviv that any possible normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh can not come at the “expense of a political horizon for the Palestinians and ultimately a Palestinian state.”
“On the contrary, that piece has to be a part of any integration efforts or any normalization efforts,” Blinken said.
X bans Hamas' account
Owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that banning the terror organization's account was a "tough call"
Musk: "Hamas is not recognized as a government by the UN, so was suspended"
IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 186
Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana Newlander fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip
Houthis launch drones and missiles towards Red Sea
The United States and United Kingdom intercept missiles and UAVs heading towards international shipping lanes