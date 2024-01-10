Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for talks on Hamas hostage deal

An Israeli delegation has reportedly arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, marking a fresh round of discussions with Egyptian officials on a potential exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian security prisoners in Israel.

Mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been underway to facilitate discussions between Israel and Hamas.

Approximately 136 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are believed to remain in Gaza, with confirmation that not all are alive in captivity.

Amidst a weeklong truce in late November, 105 civilians were released, while four were freed earlier. Tragically, eight hostages' bodies were recovered, and three were inadvertently killed by military actions. Recent intelligence from the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the deaths of 25 hostages still held by Hamas, citing operational findings within Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, engaged in meetings across the Middle East since the weekend, is anticipated to arrive in Cairo tomorrow.

Efforts to negotiate another exchange were reportedly hampered by the recent killing of a top Hamas figure in Beirut, an incident widely attributed to Israel.

An Egyptian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief reporters, revealed that Egypt and Qatar are working to secure the release of civilian hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in exchange for a ceasefire and the potential release of additional Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Aside from civilians, Israeli soldiers are also held by Hamas and other groups.

Hamas continues to insist on concluding the conflict before discussing the release of the remaining hostages, a condition Israel has staunchly rejected.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, speaking from Qatar, reiterated yesterday, "They (Israel) will never recover their hostages unless all our prisoners in the occupation prisons are released."