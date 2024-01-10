Israeli security agency Shin Bet together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli Police and Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday issued a statement uncovering an incident in which an Israeli national posed as an IDF captain and presented themselves as such to other Israeli military representatives, after the October 7 attack occurred.

The case is said to have been filed on November 20.

According to the statement, the individual presented himself differently on multiple occasions and, hence, gained access to highly-classified information. In additionally, they shared the confidential information with civilians as well as military personnel not authorized to access such documentation.

The suspect is, however, stated to have not acted on behalf of hostile parties. Neither did they share the classified information with such parties.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• Blinken affirms support for path to Palestinian state in tense meeting with Abbas >>

• Israeli hospitals near Lebanon border preparing for 'desert island' scenarios >>

• Report reveals Hamas training details, extent of secrecy for the attack on Israel >>