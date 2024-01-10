After discussing potential solutions with the Qatari Prime Minister this week regarding the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, families representing the abducted individuals now anticipate the verdict from the war cabinet.

The talks have paved the way for a Qatari proposal aimed at securing the release of their loved ones currently held in Gaza.

"The reports about a new deal that will be presented to the cabinet this evening give a little hope to the families who are anxious about the fate of their loved ones - who have been languishing in the Hamas tunnels for almost 100 days and nights without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment. Every day that passes, the condition of the abductees deteriorates," expressed Haim Rubinstein, spokesman for the Families' Headquarters.

The proposed deal, a result of negotiations facilitated by Qatar, envisions the survival of Hamas leaders under the alias 'Ofek Medini,' with conditions of exile. It outlines a staged release of all abductees, primarily scheduled towards the conclusion of the agreement, contingent upon the IDF's withdrawal from the Strip.

The Families Headquarters, having presented the outcome of their discussions with the Prime Minister of Qatar, now eagerly await the War Cabinet's decision on the proposed deal. Rubinstein emphasized the families' urgent plea to prioritize the release of the abductees during tonight's cabinet meeting.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

"The War Cabinet must not concern itself with anything other than the return of the abductees; we demand that they approve any deal that will lead to their immediate release alive!" urged Rubinstein.

As the Families Headquarters remains hopeful for a positive outcome, the Qatari proposal's presentation to the War Cabinet tonight marks a critical juncture in the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the abducted individuals.