WHO cancels medical aid mission to Gaza amid security concerns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the cancellation of another medical aid mission to Gaza, marking the sixth such cancellation due to ongoing security concerns.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the situation, citing the failure to obtain approvals or assurances of security since the agency's last visit on December 26.

The cancellations have been attributed to factors such as intense bombardment, movement restrictions, fuel shortages, and interrupted communications, creating significant obstacles for delivering essential humanitarian aid to those in need.

In a virtual press conference from Geneva, Ghebreyesus highlighted the challenges faced by WHO and its partners, emphasizing the impossibility of reaching vulnerable populations under the prevailing conditions. He called upon Israel to approve requests made by WHO and other humanitarian partners to ensure the successful delivery of essential aid to Gaza.

This recent cancellation marks the fourth time that WHO had to call off a mission aimed at delivering urgently needed medical supplies to Al-Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza since December 26. The situation has persisted for 12 days since the last successful mission to northern Gaza.