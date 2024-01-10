Hamas weapons found concealed in baby's crib inGaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a strategic operation in the Gaza Strip, specifically targeting the area of Khirbat Ikhza'a, located just one kilometer from the Israeli border.

Notably, during the operation, soldiers located weapons hidden in a baby crib.

The 5th Brigade combat team, under the command of the Gaza Division, undertook a precision strike against terrorist infrastructure, launching posts, and observation facilities strategically nestled within civilian buildings in the densely populated Khirbat Ikhza'a area.

The IDF's operation went beyond conventional military targets, uncovering a disturbing tactic employed by Hamas. Military assets, including weapons and materials, were found concealed within civilian structures such as schools, community centers, and municipal buildings.

IDF Spokesperson

This revelation highlights the urgency and complexity of the IDF's mission to dismantle terrorist capabilities in Gaza. The operation, part of the ongoing "Nir and Oz" initiative, is crucial in ensuring that the October 7th attacks and similar acts of terrorism can never occur again.