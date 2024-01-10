IDF chief to troops: 'There's no area in Lebanon you can't enter and dismantle'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Wednesday spoke to the Israeli troops in Gaza. He said that the IDF experience in the Strip could be used in Lebanon if needed.

"I see the capabilities here, I know very well that [you] know how to deal with any problem in Gaza, there is not a square km in Gaza that you do not know how to enter and dismantle," said Halevi, according to the IDF statement

IDF Spokesperson

“After what you have done, there is no village in Lebanon, there are no fortified areas in Lebanon that you cannot enter and destroy. We will put you in the necessary places, you will do what is necessary there,” he continued.

Halevi added that the Israeli troops "are doing things here that we have never done before."

"We lost quite a few people and had people injured. The only thing left for us as commanders is to learn, to learn, to learn,” he stated.

The visit comes as the Israel-Hamas war passed the three-month mark earlier on Sunday. The IDF's death toll in the ground operation on Wednesday reached 186 soldiers.

