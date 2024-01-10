In a recent incident on January 7, 2024, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified and targeted hostile drone operators near Rafah, Gaza to which Israeli Air Force (IAF) responded.

After, reports from Palestinian media indicated the deaths of 'journalists' Hamza al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria in the strike. Now, IDF intelligence has unequivocally confirmed that both individuals were affiliated with Gaza-based terrorist organizations actively engaging in attacks against IDF forces.

Prior to the strike, al-Dahdouh and Thuria operated drones, posing a direct threat to IDF troops.

Mustafa Thuria, as identified in a document recovered by IDF troops in Gaza, held a significant role as the Squad Deputy Commander in the al-Qadisiyyah Battalion within Hamas' Gaza City Brigade.

Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh, affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, was a member of the organization's electronic engineering unit. IDF documents found in the Gaza Strip indicate his previous role as the deputy commander in the Zeitun Battalion's Rocket Array.

The incident gained international attention when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences for the deaths, initially described as journalists. Blinken acknowledged the deaths of Wael Dahdouh's sons and family members, terming it "the worst possible loss" during his Middle East trip.