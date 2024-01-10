English
  IDF confirms battles in southern Gaza continue, cites close ground and air cooperation to thwart threats | LIVE UPDATES

IDF confirms battles in southern Gaza continue, cites close ground and air cooperation to thwart threats | LIVE UPDATES

Qatari hostage deal is reportedly put on the negotiating table, which includes the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and only afterwards a gradual release

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

As a trial at The Hague begins, a Qatari hostage release deal was reportedly put on the table that included the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza as a first condition and then a total cessation of the war, while the Israelis abducted on October 7 would gradually be released from captivity.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel - report

South Africa's genocide allegations case against Israel during the war in Gaza, begins at the Hague's ICJ

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Judges preside over the opening of the hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Gulf of Oman incident: 4-5 armed men boarded the vessel, 'wearing military style black uniforms with black masks'

🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Hostages held in Hamas tunnels below Gaza's Khan Yunis city, reveals IDF

Israeli security forces foil arms smuggling in West Bank, finding 50 weapons

IDF Spokesperson
West Bank arms smuggling operation busted by Israeli security forces, finding 49 handguns and one assault rifle.IDF Spokesperson

Hungary, Germany issued passports to some Israeli hostages held by Hamas to aid in facilitating their release - report

Gulf of Oman incident: Vessel reportedly boarded and no longer making contact

Hamas officials in Gaza making decisions without political leadership abroad - report

Yahya Sinwar and his brother Muhammad, along with al-Qassem Brigades chief Mohammed Deif, were making decisions exclusively without consulting Hamas political leadership, Palestinian sources told the Saudi-owned Elaph.

According to the report, they even began working to take the families of influential members of the movement to Egypt, secretly and publicly. And a new deal to release hostages has not yet been approved by the Sinwar brothers or Deif.

UN special rep. on sexual violence to visit Israel, West Bank

British maritime agency reports of an shipping incident in Gulf of Oman, near Iran

Israeli security services foil Jerusalem bomb plot by ISIS supporters

Israel Police Spokesperson
Israeli law enforcement officers operating in Jerusalem, Israel.Israel Police Spokesperson

IDF confirms battles in southern Gaza continue, cites close ground and air cooperation for thwarting threats

Lebanon's plan to cease hostilities with Israel makes no mention of Hezbollah

IDF carrying out extensive raids in the West Bank - Palestinian reports

High-stakes legal battle to begin at ICJ as South Africa accuses Israel of 'genocide'

WHO requests safe access to northern Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian aid

Video poster

Germany pledges $16.5 million to Lebanese armed forces, calls on Hezbollah to withdraw from border region with Israel

UN Security Council approves resolution demanding Houthis immediately stop attacks

