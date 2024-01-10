IDF confirms battles in southern Gaza continue, cites close ground and air cooperation to thwart threats | LIVE UPDATES
Qatari hostage deal is reportedly put on the negotiating table, which includes the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and only afterwards a gradual release
As a trial at The Hague begins, a Qatari hostage release deal was reportedly put on the table that included the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza as a first condition and then a total cessation of the war, while the Israelis abducted on October 7 would gradually be released from captivity.
Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel - report
South Africa's genocide allegations case against Israel during the war in Gaza, begins at the Hague's ICJ
Gulf of Oman incident: 4-5 armed men boarded the vessel, 'wearing military style black uniforms with black masks'
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Hostages held in Hamas tunnels below Gaza's Khan Yunis city, reveals IDF
Israeli security forces foil arms smuggling in West Bank, finding 50 weapons
Hungary, Germany issued passports to some Israeli hostages held by Hamas to aid in facilitating their release - report
Gulf of Oman incident: Vessel reportedly boarded and no longer making contact
Hamas officials in Gaza making decisions without political leadership abroad - report
Yahya Sinwar and his brother Muhammad, along with al-Qassem Brigades chief Mohammed Deif, were making decisions exclusively without consulting Hamas political leadership, Palestinian sources told the Saudi-owned Elaph.
According to the report, they even began working to take the families of influential members of the movement to Egypt, secretly and publicly. And a new deal to release hostages has not yet been approved by the Sinwar brothers or Deif.
UN special rep. on sexual violence to visit Israel, West Bank
British maritime agency reports of an shipping incident in Gulf of Oman, near Iran
Israeli security services foil Jerusalem bomb plot by ISIS supporters
IDF confirms battles in southern Gaza continue, cites close ground and air cooperation for thwarting threats
Lebanon's plan to cease hostilities with Israel makes no mention of Hezbollah
IDF carrying out extensive raids in the West Bank - Palestinian reports
High-stakes legal battle to begin at ICJ as South Africa accuses Israel of 'genocide'
WHO requests safe access to northern Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian aid
Germany pledges $16.5 million to Lebanese armed forces, calls on Hezbollah to withdraw from border region with Israel
UN Security Council approves resolution demanding Houthis immediately stop attacks