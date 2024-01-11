Spokesperson for the United Nations' (UN) Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric on Wednesday shared more details on the upcoming visit by Pramila Patten, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, to Israel and the West Bank.

According to Dujarric, Pattern plans her visit at the end of January. She aims to "gather information on sexual violence reportedly committed in the context of the attack on October 7 and its aftermath," said the spokesperson.

Pattern is expected to meet with survivors, witnesses and others affected by sexual violence "to identify avenues of support." She also plans to meet with the recently released hostages. The special representative is said to be accompanied by experts in safe and ethical interview.

"The mission is not intended - nor is it mandated - to be investigative in nature," noted Dujarric. When asked to clarify on the purpose of the visit and whether the information gathered would be directed to the UN's Committee on Information (COI), spokesperson added that "COI has a mandate and I think that they would welcome to be invited in by the Israeli authorities."

"[Pattern] will report back on what she will see and hear, but also about her advocacy against the growing use of sexual violence in combat. [This] will give a UN voice to what happened on October 7 and its aftermath," Dujarric added.

UN Women, the organization's body for gender equality and women’s empowerment, faced harsh criticism over abstaining from condemning use of sexual violence by Hamas on October 7 for eight weeks.

Dujarric also briefly spoke of the meeting between Israel's envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan and the UN's new humanitarian coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag. "From what I heard from miss Kaag, the meeting went very well, it was very friendly."

Additionally, spokesperson answered the i24NEWS question on growing number of UN staffers exposed for antisemitic and anti-Israel posts. Dujarric said that there are "still some doubts on the veracity of the accusations" when talking about the cases of the UN Women and UN Geneva staffers, exposed by the media.

"That does not mean that administrative action is not taken. When things come to light through media, we address them here, but it doesn't mean that there are no cases when actions are taken and it is not publicized."

When asked about how pervasive is antisemitic and anti-Israel posting among the UN employees, Dujarric said: "I don't think it's prevalent."

