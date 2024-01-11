Hostages were held Hamas's tunnel under Khan Yunis - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported expansion of the operation in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis "above and below the ground" as Israeli troops clash with terrorists and destroy over 100 tunnel shafts in the area.

The IDF says to have discovered a tunnel connected to the heart of the city's civilians infrastructure where hostages had been held. Israeli military's assessment showed that millions of shekels (1 shekel equals 0.27 U.S. dollar) were invested in the tunnel.

Approximately 300 Hamas's tunnel shafts have been discovered by the troops in the area, "including the shafts leading to significant underground tunnels, tactical combat shafts and shafts used as munitions storage and combat complexes," added the IDF statement.

