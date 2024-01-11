English
Germany, Hungary issue passports to Gaza hostages - report

Some of the freed hostages are said to have received foreign passports upon their release

Israelis released from being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and families of those still being held hostage attend a press conference for the foreign media in Kibbutz Be'eri, southern Israel.
Israelis released from being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and families of those still being held hostage attend a press conference for the foreign media in Kibbutz Be'eri, southern Israel.Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Germany and Hungary approved citizenship and issued passports to Israeli hostages in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post said on Wednesday.

The step it believed to prompt the captives' release as some of the freed hostages are said to have received passports from those countries upon their liberation.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza meet with Israeli parliament members as part of lobbying for their release.Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Jerusalem Post noted that Israelis receiving those passports have family members born in the Central European countries.

136 hostages, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, remain in Hamas's captivity for 97 days.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold their photos and shout slogans during a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Provision of an extra layer of protection to the captives via dual citizenship has been practised before. For instance, in 2018, Sweden gave citizenship to an Iranian  disaster medicine doctor and academic Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death for alleged espionage and treason.

