Germany, Hungary issue passports to Gaza hostages - report

Germany and Hungary approved citizenship and issued passports to Israeli hostages in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post said on Wednesday.

The step it believed to prompt the captives' release as some of the freed hostages are said to have received passports from those countries upon their liberation.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Jerusalem Post noted that Israelis receiving those passports have family members born in the Central European countries.

136 hostages, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, remain in Hamas's captivity for 97 days.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Provision of an extra layer of protection to the captives via dual citizenship has been practised before. For instance, in 2018, Sweden gave citizenship to an Iranian disaster medicine doctor and academic Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death for alleged espionage and treason.

