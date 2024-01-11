Israeli defense minister vows no let up against Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Visiting frontline areas in southern Gaza on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant witnessed intense urban warfare operations while praising the military's morality amid bloody battles with Hamas and its militant allies.

Galant conferred with Gaza division commanders on ongoing campaigns to root out Hamas fighters in areas like Khan Younis.

Ariel Harmoni / Ministry of Defense

He cited impressive determination in raids to demolish terror infrastructure both above and below ground.

"If someone asked himself: Is the war continuing? He should come here and see what the IDF forces are doing," Galant asserted regarding questions on operational longevity.

In defiant remarks, the defense chief said Israel's continued distinctions between civilians and belligerents despite atrocities against its own populace demonstrated unmatched ethical strength.

Ariel Harmoni / Ministry of Defense

Galant ultimately vowed forces would separate Gaza's population from "lowly murdering terrorists", pursuing militants "to the last of them" in a signal that military pressure would continue unabated.