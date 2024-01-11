Qatar in talks with Hamas to deliver prescription medicines to hostages - report

In a bid to address the urgent healthcare needs of Israeli hostages in Gaza, Qatar is reportedly engaging in high-level discussions with Hamas, according to a New York Times report.

Simultaneously, progress is being made with Israel to allow more medicines into the enclave for the benefit of Gazan civilians, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The hostages, numbering over 120 and held for nearly 100 days, are facing health conditions such as cancer and diabetes, requiring regular medical attention. Concerns have escalated among their families as the conflict enters its fourth month, amplified by harrowing accounts shared by hostages released in late November.

The need for medicines was raised during a meeting in Doha with Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

An anonymous official familiar with the talks confirmed the meeting, detailing discussions on the types, quantities, and delivery methods of required medications. Negotiations involve coordination with international organizations capable of facilitating the delivery process.

Qatar has emerged as a pivotal mediator between Hamas and Israel, orchestrating negotiations related to the hostages. Talks on medical aid constitute a distinct track from broader negotiations on additional hostage releases, which have yet to yield an agreement.

A senior Israeli official, corroborated progress in talks on medicines for hostages and Gazan civilians. Husam Badran, a senior Hamas official, expressed positivity regarding discussions on medication delivery in a text message.