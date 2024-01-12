Israel prepares for genocide defense at ICJ amid ongoing Gaza operation | LIVE UPDATES
Israel will soon respond to South Africa's charges at the UN's highest court, contesting the claim that its military response in Gaza to Hamas's October 7 attack constitutes a state-sponsored genocide
Israel is set to respond to allegations made by South Africa at the United Nation's highest court that the military actions in Gaza, following the October 7 incident involving Hamas, are tantamount to a government-led genocide against Palestinians.
South Africa, which initiated the legal action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December, urged the court yesterday to implement urgent measures to compel Israel to cease its military operations immediately.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE.
Joint security operation leads to arrests and seizure of explosives in the West Bank
In a coordinated security operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, and Special Forces successfully apprehended four individuals wanted for suspected terrorist activities in the West Bank. The operation also involved the discovery and neutralization of explosives in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp, within the Menashe Brigade's jurisdiction.
The operation, primarily conducted at night, was part of a divisional effort to arrest individuals involved in terrorist activities and to dismantle planted explosives aimed at harming Israeli forces. The security forces successfully destroyed several explosive devices and arrested three individuals in the camp.
Additionally, in Kfar Beit Omer, the forces detained another individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. All arrested individuals, along with the confiscated materials, were transferred to the security authorities for further investigation. The operation was executed without any casualties to the Israeli forces.
This operation is part of a larger ongoing effort in the region. Since the start of the war, over 2,650 individuals have been arrested across the West Bank, with approximately 1,300 of them reportedly linked to the Hamas terrorist organization.
Khan Younis Medical Center head released from Israeli detention after 51 days - Red Crescent
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Friday morning that Dr. Awni Khattab, the head of Khan Younis Medical Center, has been freed from Israeli detention after 51 days.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF eliminates dozens of Hamas operatives in Gaza, including Nukhba commander that participated in Oct. 7 massacre
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of numerous Hamas terrorists, including key commanders, in recent operations in Khan Yunis and Maghazi. An IDF drone successfully targeted and killed a terrorist in Bureij who had fired at Israeli troops.
Houthis pledge continued assaults on Israeli vessels
On Friday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi supreme political council, declared that the group will persist in targeting Israeli ships, undeterred by recent events.
Yemen: U.S. and UK launch massive strikes against Houthi rebels
The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain, carried out strikes on Houthi targets. In a joint statement, the allies announced that they wanted to “restore stability in the Red Sea."
For the full story - click here.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .