Israel prepares for genocide defense at ICJ amid ongoing Gaza operation | LIVE UPDATES

Joint security operation leads to arrests and seizure of explosives in the West Bank

In a coordinated security operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, and Special Forces successfully apprehended four individuals wanted for suspected terrorist activities in the West Bank. The operation also involved the discovery and neutralization of explosives in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp, within the Menashe Brigade's jurisdiction.

The operation, primarily conducted at night, was part of a divisional effort to arrest individuals involved in terrorist activities and to dismantle planted explosives aimed at harming Israeli forces. The security forces successfully destroyed several explosive devices and arrested three individuals in the camp.

Additionally, in Kfar Beit Omer, the forces detained another individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. All arrested individuals, along with the confiscated materials, were transferred to the security authorities for further investigation. The operation was executed without any casualties to the Israeli forces.

This operation is part of a larger ongoing effort in the region. Since the start of the war, over 2,650 individuals have been arrested across the West Bank, with approximately 1,300 of them reportedly linked to the Hamas terrorist organization.