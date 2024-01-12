IDF eliminates Hamas operatives in Gaza, including including key Oct. 7 commander

A member of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday morning that the military eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gazan cities of Khan Yunis and Maghazi, including Hamas' Nukhba force commanders who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre against Israel.

In Maghazi, IDF combat units under Brigade 36's command killed about 20 terrorists and located several weapons. Among those killed was a commander from Hamas' elite Nukhba force.

In Khan Yunis, an IDF air force attack led by Brigade 98 targeted a Hamas military building, killing seven terrorists, including a Nukhba force commander involved in the October 7th attack.

IDF commando units also engaged three armed terrorists near a Hamas compound in the city area. In Khan Yunis, IDF forces found and destroyed AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers, and a weapons storage facility.

In Bureij, IDF intelligence unit 414 identified and eliminated a terrorist shooting at Israeli forces from a building using a drone strike.