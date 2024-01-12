WHO says Al-Shifa Hospital resumes partial services in Gaza

The largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa Hospital, has partially reinstated its services following over two weeks of limited operations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported the development after the agency and its partners successfully delivered crucial fuel and medical supplies to the hospital on Thursday.

Al-Shifa Hospital, which serves as a vital healthcare facility in Gaza, faced severe challenges amid the ongoing conflict.

The WHO team noted that the hospital has now reopened with 60 medical staff, a surgical and medical ward featuring 40 beds, an emergency department, four operating theatres, basic emergency obstetric and gynecologic services, and limited laboratory and radiology services.

Earlier this month, a U.S. assessment suggested that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad had utilized the hospital for commanding forces and holding hostages.

However, the hospital complex was reportedly evacuated by these groups before Israeli troops entered the area.

The partial resumption of services at Al-Shifa Hospital is a significant step toward addressing the critical healthcare needs of the population in the Gaza Strip, which has been severely impacted by the recent hostilities.