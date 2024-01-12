IDF operations in Gaza: Over 700 Hamas rocket launchers destroyed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported a major success in its ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip, revealing the destruction of more than 700 Hamas rocket launchers since the commencement of ground maneuvers.

The IDF's multifaceted approach, involving air and ground strikes, aims to neutralize Hamas' rocket-launching capabilities and mitigate the threat to Israeli territory.

Active engagement by IDF fighters includes targeted raids on Hamas weapon stockpiles, resulting in the confiscation of missiles and rockets. Simultaneously, the forces are focused on identifying and eliminating rocket launchers, a crucial strategy to impair Hamas' ability to launch rockets into Israeli territory.

IDF Spokesperson

One notable operation conducted by the Golani Brigade's combat team involved the discovery and subsequent destruction of rocket launchers that were loaded and prepared to target Israel. This operation took place within a cemetery, with the IDF saying it took steps ensuring that no damage occurred to the site during the mission.

A separate mission, involving aerial intelligence gathering by Squadron 100, revealed Hamas launching rockets from a school and a mosque in the Gaza Strip. The IDF reported that it successfully thwarted the launchers in the area, preventing additional rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF said in a statement that it is noteworthy that Hamas consistently chooses to position rocket launchers near civilian structures, including schools, mosques, cemeteries, and family homes.