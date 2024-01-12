Israel: South Africa's spurious charge 'cheapens' the term 'genocide'

Israel's defense team on Friday marshalled a wealth of evidence and advanced a range of legal and moral arguments rebuffing the charge of "genocide" levelled at it by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Rejecting the accusations of genocide as baseless, Israel accused Pretoria of playing "advocate of the devil" for Hamas, the Palestinian jihadist group Israel is waging war against in Gaza following the October 7 massacre.

Dr. Gilad Noam told the court that accepting South Africa's spurious claims it would embolden terrorist groups and provide them with cover to commit crimes against humanity.

“Entertaining the applicant’s request would weaken efforts to punish genocide and instead of the court being an instrument to prevent terrorist horrors would turn it into a weapon in hands of terrorist groups who have no regard for humanity and rule of law,” says Noam.

Accepting South Africa's politicized misrepresentations "would signal to terrorist groups that they can commit war crimes and crimes against humanity and then seek the protection of this court," Noam charged.

In conclusion, Israeli legal experts appealed against the "cheapening" of the term "genocide," coined after WWII to refer to the industrialized racist murder of six million Jews by the Nazis.

Galit Raguan, acting director of the international justice division at Israel’s justice ministry, attributed the high civilian toll in Gaza to Hamas. She stated that over 23,000 people have died in Israeli attacks since October 7, noting that "Urban warfare will always result in civilian harm."

According to Raguan, these deaths, while tragic, represent a lawful consequence of targeting military objectives and do not equate to genocide. She further explicated that Hamas exacerbates civilian tolls by operating from within civilian areas, including schools and hospitals.

She further argued that the IDF has found incontrovertible evidence of Hamas military activity in every single hospital in the Gaza Strip.