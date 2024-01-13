IDF carries on with fighting in northern, central and southern Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian sources indicated IDF operating in central and southern Gaza Strip overnight
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight carried out raids in central Gaza Strip as well as in Khan Yunis in the south, Palestinian sources said. The Israeli military is said to have used artillery, tanks and helicopters.
Additionally, rocket alert sirens sounded at around 2:25 am (local time) on Saturday in Netiv HaAssara, a community near the Gaza Strip.
12 hours after the incident, Israeli military said residents could leave their houses
Hostages' families plan 24 hours of rallies, strikes, other action to mark 100 days their loved ones' captivity by Hamas in Gaza
Singer and 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi released from hospital after being seriously wounded fighting in Gaza
U.S. carries out overnight strike at Houthi infrastructure in Yemen