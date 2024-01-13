The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight carried out raids in central Gaza Strip as well as in Khan Yunis in the south, Palestinian sources said. The Israeli military is said to have used artillery, tanks and helicopters.

Additionally, rocket alert sirens sounded at around 2:25 am (local time) on Saturday in Netiv HaAssara, a community near the Gaza Strip.

