Israel notifies Cairo it will launch op to seize control of Gaza's border with Egypt - report
Israel leadership believes control of the border area is key to block Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza.
i24NEWS
Israel has notified Egypt it is preparing to operate along the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Egypt and Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The announcement could ratchet up the tensions between Jerusalem and Cairo.
