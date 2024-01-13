Hamas cells plotting attacks in Europe and elsewhere busted, Mossad reveals

Hamas is plotting attacks against Jewish, Israeli and other targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Israel's Mossad spy agency revealed on Saturday, saying some cells were already busted.

Working with Swedish security forces, Israelis raided a Hamas network that was planning to attack Israel’s embassy in the country and establish ties with criminal organizations in Europe.

"On 14 December 2023, the Danish and German security and enforcement authorities announced the widespread arrest of suspects in Europe who are now the subject of judicial proceedings," the statement read.

"In a continuing intelligence effort, considerable information has been uncovered that proves how the Hamas terrorist organization has acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world."

"The Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the IDF, in partnership with international security and enforcement bodies, will continue to work to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, to come to terms with them anywhere in the world for the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people."