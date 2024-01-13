In a recent address, IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to securing the safety of Israeli citizens and ensuring the swift return of abductees held by Hamas.

Major General Halevi, emphasizing the urgency of the situation, stated, "Every passing minute is critical, and we are using every means, including clandestine operations, to bring back all abductees."

Rejecting any attempts to exploit a potential ceasefire, Major General Halevi underscored the crucial need for sustained operations in enemy territory. He asserted, "We will not allow attempts to blackmail a ceasefire that apparently will not bring about real results. We have to keep pressing, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Major General Halevi highlighted the successful dismantling of Hamas' military frameworks in the northern Gaza Strip. He remarked, "Tomorrow we will mark one hundred days since the beginning of the war, and the abductees are still held in Gaza by the cruel Hamas terrorists. We are working by all means, mostly clandestine, to return them, and will continue to do so until we bring them all back."

Commending the contribution of reserve forces, Major General Halevi announced the release of part of the reserve forces, stating, "You are the dear reservists, exemplary groups in Israeli society. We will, of course, need you in 2024 as well." He expressed gratitude for their service and emphasized the ongoing importance of reserve forces.

Finally, Major General Halevi also addressed Hezbollah's role, described it as a "Hamas shield" in Iran's mission and warned, "Those who wait for the end of friction in the north to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip will pay increasing prices." He emphasized the evolving security reality in the north and the IDF's commitment to keeping terrorists away from the border.