100 days of war in Gaza: “The military results are positive, but returning hostages maybe more difficult than ever”

On the 100th day of the war initiated by Hamas on October 7 in southern Israel, the IDF claims to have achieved its initial objectives.

The military now controls the evacuated north and possesses sufficient information to initiate targeted strikes on the pressured center and north.

Despite this military success, the release of 136 hostages, held by Hamas, remains uncertain. This includes 14 women. Former Military Intelligence officer, Raphaël Jerusalmy, sheds light on the current situation.

Courtesy by Raphaël Jérusalmy

After 100 days of war, does the Israeli army believe it has met its objectives set on October 7, especially with the ground incursion into the Gaza Strip on October 27?

Raphaël Jerusalmy: The military results for Israel are highly positive, with successful control of the north and increased pressure on Hamas in the center and south. The troops have advanced as planned. Now, the focus is on a potential reduction in fighting intensity to work more strategically on the ultimate goal: dismantling Hamas. However, the challenge of finding and releasing hostages persists due to Hamas' conditions for a ceasefire, which Israel cannot accept without returning to the pre-war situation on October 6. Despite this, Israel is open to concessions, such as a prolonged truce, releasing Palestinian prisoners, or increasing humanitarian aid.

Could Hamas agree to release hostages without a complete troop withdrawal from Gaza?

Raphaël Jerusalmy: Hamas may release some hostages in exchange for a truce or a partial army withdrawal from certain areas. However, they are likely to retain 40 to 50 hostages as a form of life insurance for certain leaders. This tactic prevents capture, as exemplified by Yahya Sinwar, surrounded by Israeli hostages. If Sinwar were to release the last hostage, the IDF would have the freedom to pursue him, even in the deepest tunnels of Gaza.

What is the military outlook?

Raphaël Jerusalmy: After 100 days of intense combat, a more extended phase begins, lasting between 200 and 300 days, with precise targets, minimized collateral damage, and partial troop withdrawals when necessary. With accumulated intelligence, the IDF has a list of specific targets for destruction without needing a constant physical presence on the ground. Certain areas in Gaza are now deemed "secure," allowing the army to regroup without risking ambushes. By the end of 2024, possibly this summer, the army may declare the dismantling of Hamas' military wing, even if some leaders remain alive.

What follows?

Raphaël Jerusalmy: The next challenge is the challenging operation of neutralizing the political and administrative power of Hamas, consisting of 300,000 officials and sympathizers, many in crucial positions. They must be replaced by individuals aiding in the reconstruction and restoration of order in Gaza. However, despite 100 days of combat, the transition to the post-war period remains distant.