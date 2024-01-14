Exactly one hundred days ago, on October 7, Hamas, along with various terrorist factions in Gaza, initiated a cross-border offensive that led to the death of around 1,200 individuals, as stated by Israeli officials. This incident marked the most lethal attack in Israel's history and the most devastating for the Jewish community since the Holocaust. In a direct response to this aggression, Israel embarked on a military campaign with the objective of neutralizing Hamas.

(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File) Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli forces are now spread throughout the northern third of the Gaza Strip. More than 2 million people, the majority of the Strip’s population, cram into what’s left.

October 7

In a pre-dawn attack at 6:29 a.m. IST, Hamas militants launched missile strikes on southern and central Israel, triggering air raid sirens and plunging the region into chaos.

Additionally, the Supernova Music Festival near Re'im kibbutz was struck, resulting in at least 260 fatalities among the 3,000 to 5,000 attendees, with many more abducted.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the militants' incursion and urged residents in affected areas, including Sderot, to stay indoors. The attack's toll was severe, with 1,400 killed and over 200 kidnapped. In response, Israel announced counteroffensive operations against Hamas, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. Additionally, Israel declared a state of alert for war, activating its reservists in response to continued rocket attacks.

(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Israeli police retrieve weapons used by militants outside a police station that was overrun by Hamas gunmen on Saturday, in Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. Hamas militants stormed over the border fence Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis in surrounding communities.

October 8

Israel formally declared a state of war under Article 40A, the first such declaration since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. In a historic move, the nation called up 300,000 reservists, the largest mobilization in its history. The stated aim was to eliminate Hamas's military capabilities and end its rule over the Gaza Strip.

(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Israeli soldiers take positions in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive.

October 10

The Israeli military announced that it had reestablished full control over towns near Gaza and aimed to regain control over the border while warning that retaliatory strikes inside Gaza would be more significant and heavier than before.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali) Palestinians evacuate wounded in the Israeli bombardment of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

October 17

An explosion at al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in significant casualties, sparking widespread anger across the Arab world. Palestinians attributed the blast to an Israeli airstrike, whereas Israel claimed it was due to a misfired Palestinian rocket. The health ministry in Gaza reported 471 deaths, a figure contested by Israel. An unclassified U.S. intelligence report estimated the death toll to be between 100 and 300, at the lower end of the spectrum.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci), File President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv.

October 18

U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Middle East to demonstrate support for Israel and attempt to avert a broader regional conflict. He attributed the hospital explosion to a misguided rocket fired by Gaza militants. In response to the deaths at the hospital, which they attribute to Israel, Arab leaders canceled a planned summit with Biden in Jordan.

(Government of Israel via AP Photo) In this photo provided by the Government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

October 20

Hamas released two American hostages - Judith Tai Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17. The women were taken from Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel.

Additionally, 20 trucks carrying the initial batch of humanitarian aid, excluding fuel, made their way into Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

(AP Photo/Abed Khaled) Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

October 27

The IDF’s ground incursion into Gaza began. Hamas declared its military wing was actively engaging troops in northern Gaza, with initial reports highlighting violent clashes and Israeli forces conducting limited incursions into the outskirts of Beit Hanoun. By October 31, Israeli troops had advanced into the area, undertaking clearing operations aimed at encircling Gaza City.

The intensity of the battle escalated, with Hamas claiming to have destroyed several Israeli tanks using anti-tank grenades and employing drones against IDF gatherings. The battle culminated on December 24, with Israeli forces withdrawing amidst heavy fighting, leaving Beit Hanoun in ruins and ongoing shelling by Israeli forces.

(Israel Defense Forces via AP) In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces on Nov. 15, 2023, an Israeli soldier holds a weapon in Gaza City.

November 15

Israeli forces conducted a raid on Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, claiming it was being used as a dual-purpose facility, serving both as a medical center and a Hamas military command post. This accusation was refuted by Hamas. Following the operation, Israel reported the discovery of weapons and additional evidence corroborating its claims of Hamas utilizing a network of tunnels beneath the hospital complex.

(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Irit Lahav poses in front of a neighbor's home that was destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7 as they killed or captured a quarter of the residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Israel-Gaza border, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

November 21

The Israeli government ratified a deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., exchanging 150 Palestinian prisoners for 50 hostages with Hamas. It also approved a four-day ceasefire in Gaza. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israel's military campaign against Hamas would continue following the ceasefire.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

November 24-30

At the Rafah border crossing, Hamas handed over 24 hostages, comprising 13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and one Filipino. The Israeli group included four children with their family members and five elderly women. Correspondingly, Israel released 39 Palestinian women and children detainees, fulfilling the terms of the exchange agreement.

The day after, after a seven-hour delay caused by allegations of Israel breaching the truce terms, Hamas proceeded to release 13 Israeli hostages along with four Thai nationals. In exchange, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners. Following that, 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis and three Thai nationals, were released by Hamas on November 26 in exchange for 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners.

On the 27th, Hamas released 11 Israeli hostages, while Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners. The following day, Hamas released 11 Israeli hostages, while Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners.

The 28th saw Hamas release 16 hostages, and Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners in return. Finally, on the last day of the ceasefire, Hamas released eight hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

December 1

Following two extensions, the ceasefire talks failed, leading to a resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. This escalation resulted in numerous casualties and displaced hundreds of Palestinians. During the week-long truce, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees. However, disagreements over the release of more hostages, including Israeli men and soldiers, led to the collapse of the truce. Israel reports that 136 hostages remain in captivity.

December 15

During the conflict in Shuja'iyya, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed a tragic incident of friendly fire in a statement. They acknowledged that their troops mistakenly fired upon and killed three of their own hostages, perceiving them as a threat. This occurred despite the hostages waving a white flag at the time. The identities of the victims were confirmed after their bodies were returned to Israel.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

December 23

A drone operated by the Houthi rebels struck the Gabon-flagged, Israeli-affiliated MV Saibaba, which predominantly had an Indian crew, off India's west coast. The attack caused water and fire damage to the vessel, but fortunately, no crew members were injured. The Indian Navy responded with assistance and subsequently dispatched multiple destroyers as a deterrent.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

December 29

South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice in the case titled South Africa v. Israel (Genocide Convention). The accusation centers on alleged "genocidal acts" committed by Israel in Gaza.

South Africa went on to present its case on January 11, and Israel gave its defense the following day.

January 14

Marking 100 days since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the toll of the conflict has been devastating. As of January 11, the war has claimed the lives of over 24,000 individuals, comprising 23,469 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis.

Among the casualties were 82 journalists, including 75 Palestinians, 4 Israelis, and 3 Lebanese. Additionally, the war has had a profound impact on humanitarian efforts, with over 136 UNRWA aid workers reported as casualties. The IDF has reported significant losses as well, with 520 Israeli soldiers killed since the commencement of hostilities against Hamas on October 7.

This somber milestone of 100 days into the Israel-Hamas conflict brings to light the staggering toll: thousands dead, countless wounded, and 136 hostages still trapped in Gaza.